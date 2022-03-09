Profile

Marley, Skylar, and Jaycia are very active and love to play sports, ride bikes, hang out, jump on trampolines and go swimming.

Future of the Family: Skylyn, Marley, Jaycia

Skylyn is very much into Basketball and currently plays on a team at school.

Marley is very active and is in choir at school and was doing cheer, which she really enjoyed.

Jaycia is really smart and funny and wants to do everything her older sisters are doing.

All three siblings are smart and athletic and like to be goofy. They enjoy being with active people who are constantly doing something.

They want to be able to stay together as they have a strong bond. These girls are like most sister siblings and there is rivalry from time to time for attention and outdoing one another, but there is a bond and a protective nature to them that keeps them close.

All three girls are independent and do like their own things. Skylyn likes to keep her room clean and will help out around the house. Jaycia wants to do everything on her own and tries to keep up with her older sisters. Marley just wants to stay outside and play and hang out with friends.

All three enjoy being busy and hanging out together.

Family Profile

Marley, Skylyn and Jaycia would love a family where there is a Mom and a Dad who are active people.

Their forever family will be willing to adopt all three girls.

Their family will be loving and supportive. The girls would love to have a pet as well.

About Us

We are an active group of sisters who loves playing sports and spending time outside.

We enjoy going different places and hanging out with friends.

To inquire about this sibling group, please contact Beverly Hutchins at bhutchins@2ingage.org.