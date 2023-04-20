Meet the Millers!

Future of the Family: The Millers, ages 2-10

Tatyana, Anyeisha, Keishawn, Kashe, and Kei’Maurion are a sibling group of five. Their ages range from 2-10 years old. The children all get along well with each other and enjoy spending time together. While all the children have different interests and goals, they all strongly share the belief that family comes first and that they should always look out for each other.

These children are siblings by nature but friends by choice. Tatyana is the strong leader, Anyeisha is the empathetic caretaker, Keishawn is the silly but protective big brother, Kashe is the “princess” of the group, and Kei’Maurion is the sweet, affectionate baby brother who everyone helps take care of. Every child in the group plays a pertinent role in their family dynamic that makes this sibling group bonded like no other.

Family profile

Tatyana, Anyeisha, Keishawn, Kashe, and Kei’Maurion desire a family who wants to adopt them as a group. Together, they will fill any home they are in with love and laughter. They would benefit from a family who is active in the community, has strong family values, and understands each child’s wants and needs individually. They would like a family who enjoys playing games, watching movies, and going on outings. They need a family who will help them keep their sibling bond but also encourage them to grow and flourish as individuals.

Meet 10-year-old Tatyana

Tatyana is a sweet and loving young lady. Those who know her best call her ‘Yaya.’ She is the oldest in her sibling group.

Future of the Family: Tatyana, 10

Tatyana is a naturally fearless leader and is very smart. She is very independent. Tatyana may ask a lot of questions, as she is curious and has a desire to know the why behind things.

This 10-year-old loves hanging out with her friends, doing her makeup, painting her nails, and doing all things girly! She is into fashion and trying on different clothes to find her perfect style. She hopes to have a trendy wardrobe someday!

Tatyana enjoys doing puzzles or games, and spending time with her brothers and sisters who make her laugh.

Her favorite pastime is jumping on the trampoline or doing gymnastics. She is brave and goal oriented.

Tatyana would benefit from a family that is able to adopt her and her siblings together. She needs a family that is willing to be open with her and answer her questions in an age appropriate manner. Tatyana needs an understanding caregiver who will be open to listen and discuss things with her.

She would do well in a placement that encourages her to embrace who she is as in individual and allows her to express herself with her own style.

Meet 8-year-old Anyeisha

Anyeisha is a silly, sweet, empathetic, loving child. Even though she is the second of five children, she is the mother-hen of her siblings and wants to make sure everyone is always taken care of. Anyeisha hates to see anyone be upset and will do anything to make someone smile.

Future of the Family: Anyeisha, 8

This 8-year-old is always on the go. She loves to dance, do gymnastics, cheer, and play basketball. While she loves to be active, she also enjoys doing puzzles and board games with her family.

She tends to be easily distracted and switches from one activity to another frequently. She is always interested in trying new things and wants to make lots of friends.

Anyeisha is not picky and likes to try new foods. She especially likes quiche and crab legs.

She is responsible and honest. She loves to tell jokes and make others happy. Anyeisha wears her heart on her sleeve and can be emotional at times.

Anyeisha would benefit from a family who shows unconditional love to her. She needs to feel loved, understood, and supported by her family. She needs a family who will listen to her wishes and desires.

She would do well in a family that stays busy and active. Anyeisha does well in an environment where she can help take care of others and help with things around the house like cooking and helping with the younger children.

Anyeisha would benefit from a family who could adopt her with her siblings and still allow her to have her own personal space to be an individual. Anyeisha would do well with a family who talks openly about feelings.

Meet 6-year-old Keishawn

Keishawn is the oldest boy in his family and the third child in the sibling set. He is a sweet and active child.

Future of the Family: Keishawn, 6

He has a contagious smile and loves to make people laugh. He easily bonds to new people and enjoys group settings.

Keishawn likes to play a protective role, however, he also tends to enjoy pestering his siblings.

This 6-year-old loves sports, especially football. He hopes to be a football player when he gets older. Playing football and outside activities helps Keishawn get his excess energy out. He also enjoys playing with Hot wheels cars or his Paw Patrol toys.

Keishawn can be easily distracted and struggles with concentrating. Keishawn continues to work on learning better ways to interact with authority figures. He has displayed a low frustration level in the past and is working on learning new ways to express himself.

He would like to be part of a big family and would like to live with someone who can adopt him and his siblings together. Keishawn would like a home that lets him be active in the community and involved with sports. He would like a family who attends church or other regular outings.

Keishawn would benefit from a family who will be understanding during his adjustment period and allow him to show his full potential. Keishawn would benefit from a structured, safe, home environment.

Meet 4-year-old Kashe

Kashe is the fourth in this sibling group. She is a smiley, and playful young lady.

Future of the Family: Kashe, 4

Sweet and sassy, she loves all things pink and princess. She is all girl and proud of it!

Kashe especially enjoys performing for others by twirling around in her princess dresses and singing songs. She enjoys music, dancing, and playing pretend/dress up.

This 4-year-old is a very high energy child who is always on the go.

Kashe is a typical preschooler and enjoys playing with her Minnie Mouse toys and all things Frozen or Cocomelon. She is rarely in a bad mood and almost always has the biggest and most contagious smile on her face.

If she gets overwhelmed, she is easily regulated after things calm down. Kashe loves to be the center of attention and always has a positive energy surrounding her. She is close to her older siblings and enjoys being doted on by them.

Kashe needs a family who will show her love, affection, stability, and permanency. She has shown she can fit into any type of family dynamic but needs a home that will love her forever and keep her safe.

Meet 2-year-old Kei’Maurion

Kei’Maurion is the baby of the group. He has an infectious smile and knows how to use it. Kei’Maurion loves being the baby of the group. He is snuggly and affectionate and gives endless hugs and kisses.

Future of the Family: Kei’Maurion, 2

This 2-year-old is close with his siblings and enjoys his time with them. He especially likes to chase his older siblings around in a game of tag.

Kei’Maurion has a very healthy amount of energy that allows him to pester his siblings and get their attention.

His favorite thing to do is watch movies and eat snacks. He loves Baby Shark and Cocomelon.

He is currently potty training. Ke’Maurion is learning colors and starting to count. Most of the time, Kei’Maurion is playful and happy. He is a “doesn’t-know-a-stranger” type of child, and enjoys spending time with anyone.

Kei’Maurion is a typical toddler with age appropriate behavior. He does not require any specific type of care. He needs a family that can provide him with basic essentials and a safe and loving home. He would benefit from a family that would be willing to adopt him with his older siblings as he is very bonded to them. Kei’Maurion needs a safe and stable home environment.

