Historic building in downtown Abilene to become 24/7 diner

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) The Abilene City Council accepted the bid from an Abilene businessman for one of the oldest buildings in downtown Abilene and it has a special connection to one of his business partners.

“My grandmother and Joe Allen were the first ones to take it over after it was remodeled and taken over from the railroad,” says Alex Terrell Russell.

Terrell Russell is partnering with Charlie Wolfe, who won the T&P building during a city council vote with a $950,000 bid.

“I have some ideas for some modern food courts. A 24-hour service window to service all the event spaces down here. There are a couple of things that I think could really benefit not only the taxpayers but, our generation of people coming up in Abilene,” says Terrell Russell.

Terrell Russell currently owns a restaurant in downtown Abilene and says she’s had her eye on the historic building for a while.

“Mr. Wolfe and I have been in contact. We’ve both been downtown business owners and investors for a while. He knew that I was interested in this space. It’s a huge space so it was going to be a little bit daunting,” says Terrell Russell.

The plans to turn the building into a late-night diner bring back Terrell Russell’s memories of her childhood.

“It was a huge open space at that time. They really tackled it. They had Joe Allen’s. They had Cahoots. They had a couple different things. The back patio wasn’t as nice as it is now,” says Terrell Russell.

The goal is to connect the SODA district to downtown Abilene.

“It makes me emotional thinking about what the new demographics of college kid coming in would feel about something like this at the entrance of downtown. What his generation is going to think about it? I just can’t imagine there not being more life, more energy, more design, more creativity coming out of this building.” says Terrell Russell.