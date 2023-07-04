ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The residents of the River Oaks neighborhood in Abilene know how to throw a Fourth of July celebration. For the past 15 years, friends, family and neighbors have gathered to recognize the holiday, all decked out in red, white and blue.

The neighborhood parade began at 10:00 a.m. and was followed by a cookout. Resident Mike Turner opened up his front yard to host the event with live music and delicious food.

“We have a parade and a lot of old cars, and we just get together and enjoy the company. The yard is the yard. It’ll heal back up, so we’re not worried about that too much,” said Turner.

Parade coordinator, Ann Hurst, told KTAB/KRBC that the idea of the parade started 15 years ago when a few moms got together and walked the neighborhood. Now it has turned into a much bigger celebration, with around 300 people in attendance this year.

Awards were given for best dressed, most patriotic pooch, and the hottest wheels for the best-decorated car. Residents donated money at this year’s event to go toward the celebration for next year.