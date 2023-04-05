ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A major wreck involving an 18-wheeler, a truck and trailer and another vehicle backed traffic on I-20 east of Abilene Wednesday evening.

Around 5:00, reports flooded 9-1-1 about a trailer on fire near exit 294 towards Clyde. After, it was reported that several other vehicles were involved. That trailer was hauling a manufactured building.

According to Drive Texas, authorities are advising drivers to exit before 294 at Buck Creek Road. This wreckage is not expected to be cleaned up before 10:00 Wednesday night.

Drive Texas: Map shows a wreck on I-20 between Clyde and Abilene

In attendance are units from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Clyde Police and Fire Departments, Clyde Citizens EMS, and Callahan County Sheriff’s Office.

Traffic was backed up on both sides of the interstate. BigCountryHomepage.com will update this article as new information becomes available.