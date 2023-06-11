ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The 2023 Children’s Art and Literacy Festival (CALF) has come to an end with the largest crowd ever in the history of the event.

5,824 people registered for the weekend festival, which is the largest attendance in the festivals’ 11 year history. There was a 7% increase in registrations and the event welcomed people from 190 cities in 21 states as well as Mexico.

The festival began on Thursday, June 8, featuring group day, the Storybook Parade, and the unveiling of the newest Storybook Sculpture created by Abilene Artist Steve Nieves. The sculpture, Evan and His Dog, portrays a scene in Brian Lies’ book, The Rough Patch. The festival concluded Sunday, June 11, with a program at the Abilene Zoo. People can now visit this new sculpture in the Adamson-Spalding Storybook Garden.

All of the festival imagery, books, and other events were inspired by the tales from Caldecott Medal artist and author Brian Lies, whose artwork was on display in the gallery of the National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature (NCCIL). Books signed by Brian Lies are available at the NCCIL gift shop and people can visit his exhibition titled ‘Brian’s Magnificent Garden’ through September.

“This year’s festival built around the beautiful artwork of Brian Lies was extremely popular with festival goers,” said Lynn Barnett, Abilene Chamber Vice President of the Abilene Cultural Affairs Council. “Plans are already in place to start planning another great festival for next year.”

Even though the 2023 CALF has just come to an end, next year’s CALF honoree and summer NCCIL artist has been named. Award-winning and critically acclaimed Artist/Author LeUyen Pham will be the 2024 honoree.

Next years Children’s Art and Literacy Festival is set for June 13-16, 2024.