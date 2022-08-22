ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – After three years of fundraising, three years of renovations and $5.6 million dollars, Redbud’s YMCA has been revived. The 1980s-era facility got a modern makeover and some new programs.

The project was fully funded in March of 2019, all through donations. Since then, the YMCA’s undergone hefty remodeling, and experienced some setbacks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Take a look at the upgrades:

Along with the remodel, the Redbud YMCA will now host STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) programs, cooking classes and theatre arts & literature.

CEO of YMCA Abilene, David Hendricks told Big Country Homepage he was excited for the reveal and thankful for the support poured into the Y by the Abilene community.

Hendricks said the next step is installing cameras and other security precautions to allow YMCA gym members access to the facilities 24 hours per day.

YMCA of Abilene-Redbud Park is located at 3125 South 32nd Street