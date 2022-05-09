ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Eight students from Abilene ISD were recognized at Monday’s AISD school board meeting. These high schoolers were honored for their achievements at the Visual Arts Scholastic Event (VASE).

Brady Sloane-Duncan, Fine Arts Coordinator for AISD, stood up at the board meeting to give recognition, by name to the following students:

Glorianna Nichols – Abilene High School, taught by April Rifenburgh and Thomas Evans

Mo Carroll – Abilene High School, taught by April Rifenburgh

Lily Alexander – Abilene High School, taught by April Rifenburgh

Dominic Conner – Abilene High School, taught by April Rifenburgh

Brianna Swanner – Cooper High School, taught by Amanda Baldwin

Max Morris – Cooper High School, taught by Sherry Griffith

Savvy Abor – Cooper High School, taught by Melody Kennedy

Jazuby Chavez-Paz – Cooper High School, taught by Melody Kennedy

Sloane-Duncan said VASE, sponsored by the Texas Art Education Association, recognizes exemplary student achievement in the visual arts by providing a program to art students with a standard of excellence in which to achieve.

AISD: “Woven Together” by Glorianna Nichols, May 2022

AISD: “Fungal Thoughts” by Lily Alexander, May 2022

AISD: “Break Through” by Max Morris, May 2022

AISD: “Lucifer” by Brianna Swanner, May 2022

AISD: “Grudge” by Dominic Connor, May 2022

AISD: “Perception” by Mo Carroll, May 2022

AISD: “The Emerald Eye” by Savvy Abor, May 2022

AISD: “Pond Memories” by Jazuby Chavez-Paz, May 2022

AISD: “Vivid Smile” by Glorianna Nichols, May 2022

VASE is typically held in person, but went virtual this year on the regional level. The event was held in-person for state qualifiers.

Sloane-Duncan gave special recognition and congratulations to students Connor, Nichols and Swanner for medaling for their works. Even more props were given to Nichols and Swanner for receiving gold seals for their art. Sloan-Duncan said out of 31,000 entries across the State of Texas, only 150 competitors received the coveted gold seal.

To round out the meeting, Sloane-Duncan also thanked AISD art teachers for adapting and teaching in innovative ways, and providing students with opportunities to compete and have their artwork seen.