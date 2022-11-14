CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An abandoned house in Clyde caught fire Monday night.

With Clyde Volunteer and City Fire Departments responding to the fire in the 2000 block of Gashouse Road, KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm that the house was abandoned and nobody was hurt as a result of the fire.

Authorities said the fire began around 7:30 p.m. Monday, and was able to successfully extinguish the blaze, but the cause is unknown at this time.

