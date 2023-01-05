ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Much like the Jules Verne classic, ‘Around the World in 80 Days,’ two Abilene women are making major waves with a twist on the quick world tour, ushering in their 80s with a journey they’ve affectionately dubbed ‘Around the World in 80 days – at 81 and Still on the Run.”

Eleanor “Ellie” Hamby and Dr. Sandra “Sandy” Hazelip, D.O. first met at a medical mission conference in Dallas in the early 2000s, and have been best friends ever since. These friends then took their first Trans Siberian trip together in 2008.

Eleanor Hamby and Dr. Sandra Hazelip, D.O: Trans Siberian Adventure and Beyond, 2008 (trib.al/bS8icJn)

Ellie, a photographer, and Dr. Sandy, a physician for geriatric patients, will take their next trip January 11, departing from Dallas and heading to Antarctica. But here’s the kicker, that’s not their only destination- not in the slightest. Ellie and Dr. Sandy will be hitting up all seven continents and 10 world wonders in 80 days’ time. The plan is to return to Dallas April 1.

Here are some amazing photos from their journeys over the years:

Eleanor Hamby and Dr. Sandra Hazelip, D.O: Around the world in 80 days – at 81 and still on the run

Being the photographer that Ellie is, she had a keen instinct to photograph the Temple of Bel in Palmyra, Syria before its destruction in 2015.

In the meantime, you can click here to learn all about Ellie and Dr. Sandy’s travels.