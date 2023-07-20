ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Seeing pink? Abilene’s gotten into the spirit for the release of Barbie the movie! Some local moviegoers say they’ve worked on their outfits for months.

Catching up with some Barbie enthusiasts at the Cinemark movie theatre in East Abilene Thursday afternoon, you couldn’t miss all the pink, paying tribute to Barbie.

One moviegoer told BCH she’s been awaiting the movie, so excited to revisit her childhood. Just look at all the effort that went into this Barbie-esque ensemble!

Other moviegoers, like Ciara who dragged Josh along, said it was the nostalgia that was so exciting.

“Honestly, I’m just excited for the nostalgia because I used to play with Barbies as, like, a little kid,” said Ciara. Pointing to her movie date she continued, “So, that’s what I’m most excited for, and he’s just kind of here to tag along!”

Throughout the weekend, pink may be in the forecast with people dressing up to see the film or dressing up for an event.

Thursday night from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., the Windsor Hotel in Downtown Abilene is hosting a multi-business Barbie-themed event. The donation of a new Barbie or Ken doll will go to the kids with the Noah Project.