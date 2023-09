Abilene, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene High School held its homecoming parade on Thursday in North Abilene. Fans gathered along North 6th Street to cheer on the football team, enjoy the band’s tunes and more.

Abilene High School’s homecoming game kicks off at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 29, at Shotwell Stadium. Our Abilene Eagles will be playing against the Amarillo Tascosa Rebels. Good luck, Eagles!