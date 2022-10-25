ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – From paint and googly eyes, to sponges and duct tape, participants used these tools to make the best pumpkin to enter in the Abilene Public Library Pumpkin Decorating Contest.

Voting is open until this Sunday, October 29, and the winners will be announced on Sunday, October 30. To vote, visit the South Branch Library or vote online on Abilene Public Library’s Facebook page or Instagram account.

These participants made creative pumpkins with one rule – you are not allowed to carve the pumpkin. Check out the entries below.