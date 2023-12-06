ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – While families adorn their homes with Christmas trees, stockings, and other festive decor, there are those who extend the holiday spirit to the great outdoors. Have you gotten into the spirit?

At not quite a week into December, much of the Big Country has already decorated their yards with a dazzling array of Christmas lights, inflatables, and other festive embellishments, truly amplifying the joy of the season.

Check out some of the remarkable decorations gracing Abilene already:

If you’ve transformed your yard into a festive wonderland and would like to spread the holiday spirit throughout the Big Country, we invite you to share your beautifully decorated space. Email KTAB/KRBC for an opportunity to have your festive decor featured.