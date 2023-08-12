ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Multiple Abilene organizations assembled a back-to-school party where students received a brand-new pair of shoes and a backpack full of school supplies.

The ‘Swagged, Educated, and Blessed Back to School Party’ has been hosted by the Let Us Breathe non-profit for the past two years. This year, they partnered with From Boys to Gentleman, MVM Real Estate Enterprises, Pasadena Heights Community Church, Pasty’s Heart, and Peices to Love to give away nearly 140 pairs of shoes and backpacks to students.

Online registration yielded 347 applicants from the Abilene area, and students were selected randomly from that pool.

Rochelle Wheaton is a single mom of four who attended this event. Her son got a brand new pair of tennis shoes, which she shared is a tremendous help to their family.

“It’s a great thing because you have parents out here, and you have children that are taking down their older siblings’ shoes, and you’re at the Goodwill trying to pick out the best-looking shoes. So for them to do this, and their brand new shoes, that’s absolutely amazing. So it’s definitely a great help, especially for me with four children as a single mom,” said Wheaton.

Everyone who attended was invited to join in on activities such as skating and bowling. Additionally, a free meal was provided.