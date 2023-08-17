ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – If the $28 million bond passes, the city plans to construct new recreation centers at Sears Park and GV Daniels Park. To give residents an idea of what to expect, the city has released images of the proposed facilities.

Courtesy of the City of Abilene

These images were presented at the Parks and Recreation board meeting on August 16. The money will be split between each center and both buildings will be the same design. The Cezar Chaves Center replacing the old one and the GV Daniels Center moving slightly.

Courtesy of the City of Abilene

Due to the relocation of the GV Daniels Center, the playground will be moved, but the basketball courts will remain in their current location. Additionally, the new site will have fewer entrances, reducing the current number of nine.