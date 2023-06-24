ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Since June 21, 2023, is the longest day of the year, it’s only fitting that it is World Giraffe Day too. The Abilene Zoo held a day full of events to celebrate these long-necked creatures and to teach others about conservation efforts.

The day started out with yoga on the Giraffe terrace then continued into a special brick-building class. Artist David Reynaud created a giraffe brick set just for the event. Throughout the day, there were zookeeper chats where people of all ages could learn about giraffes and other animals that call Abilene home.

5-year-old Logan shared his favorite part of the day was when he, “built a giraffe.”

Catherine Brown, the marketing supervisor at the Abilene Zoo, shared that there is only one giraffe for every four elephants in Africa, so it is important to practice conservation efforts.

“This species, though quite iconic and well known, is really having a lot of difficulty with habitat loss and segmentation of the species,” Brown explained.

Each year, the Abilene Zoo hosts a World Giraffe Day event where proceeds go to conservation efforts. This year, the proceeds will go to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation, one of many programs that the Abilene Zoo supports.