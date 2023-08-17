ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Zoo is looking to double its size with a nearly $24.5 million expansion, complete with a new cafe that has a view of the exhibits. Now, zoo staff have released drawings of the potential changes.

Courtesy of the City of Abilene

Drawings were presented at the Parks and Recreation board meeting on August 16. The two-story cafe will feature bulletproof floor-to-ceiling glass panels to keep the lions and cheetahs at bay, because they will be a part of the cafe.

Courtesy of the City of Abilene

The cafe’s first floor will seat about 160 guests and includes a bridal suite, with zoo staff anticipating weddings to be held there. The cafe will have indoor and outdoor seating for about 120 guests on its second floor. The total area of the cafe will be approximately 15,000 square feet, with 8,000 square feet available to the public.

Courtesy of the City of Abilene

If the bond passes in November, construction is expected to start in 2025, and the site will open to the public in spring 2027. Furthermore, the project includes an event stage, lawn, and multi-species habitat, with a total bond amount of $24,477,454.