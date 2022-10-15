ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The West Texas Safe House for Human Trafficking Survivors and Beyond Trafficking took part in bringing awareness to human trafficking. Taking part in the global anti-human trafficking non-profit A21’s eighth and Abilene’s fourth annual Walk For Freedom.

Beyond Trafficking founder, Stephanie Rocha, said she used to not believe human trafficking was common, until she realized it could happen right in front of our eyes.

“Most times people think that trafficking is like their taken and they are never to be seen again but that’s not always the case. Matter of fact most times its familial trafficking, so it’s a family member that doing the trafficking,” said Rocha.

The Walk For Freedom featured a testimonial from human trafficking survivor Dana Chambers. In addition to free food, drinks and opportunities for the community of Abilene to educate themselves on human trafficking.

Volunteer and attendee Ashleigh Wright said events like Walk for Freedom bring awareness to crimes like this that walk right past us.

“I’m walking for the people that can’t. I really feel like human trafficking is something that is overlooked,” said Wright.

Beyond Trafficking said the best way to prevent human trafficking is to be aware of your surroundings and look out for red flags like unusual behavior.