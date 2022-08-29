ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With more than 5,000 enrolled, Abilene Christian University (ACU) has the most students taking classes at its institution than ever before in its history. After two years of renovations, the Moody Coliseum was opened to students for the university’s annual welcoming ceremony.

Take a look at Moody Coliseum in its full glory:

Monday’s traditional opening ceremony to usher students into a new term began with a procession of administration and faculty, then the parade of flags wherein students carried flags of each U.S. state and nation represented in the student body, faculty and staff.

Click here to watch the full live stream of ACU’s 117th Opening Assembly.