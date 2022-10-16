ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene Christian University dove under the sea for the 2022 homecoming play. ACU Theatre put on “The Little Mermaid” for three nights over the weekend.

This production displayed very colorful costumes, tap dancing, big and little props, lots of music and much more.

Chloe Munson, a theater and education major, played the roles of a Seagull, maid and a sea creature. She said it was her first time being cast in a dancing role and that she enjoyed the enjoyed the challenge.

“It’s been really fun to just explore and do all the dancing stuff, It’s been fun,” said Munson.

With hundreds of hours of rehearsals to learn lines, music and blocking, this cast and crew brought this Disney class to life in Abilene. Here is some behind the scenes of the last performance on Sunday, October 16.

November 14-19, ACU Theatre will perform “The Coast Starlight” at 7:30 each night. On December 3, there will be a Dance Concert at 7:30 p.m. for one night only. ACU Theatre have also announced some of the spring show roster, including “Little Women,” “Almost Maine” and “Godspell.”