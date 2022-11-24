CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Slick conditions on Cisco roads Thanksgiving Day caused an Amazon Prime truck to lose control just outside the city, forming a near jackknife position in the I-20 median.

This crash, involving an Amazon Prime 18-wheeler, occurred around 3:30 p.m. on I-20 East Thursday, just ahead of exit 330 to Cisco and Cross Plains.

KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) that nobody was hurt in the crash, and no other vehicles were involved.

Texas DPS said troopers had been stationed in the area since about 3:00 a.m. Thursday, and this wasn’t the first crash of the day like this.