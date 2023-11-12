ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Many Big Country residents are getting into the holiday spirit early by shopping at Christmas in November at the Abilene Convention Center and supporting the 14th Annual Toys for Tots Car Show and Toy Drive.

Christmas in November had more than 150 vendors, some of whom came from all over Texas. Melissa McComb traveled from Lubbock to sell kettle corn with her business, Momo and Pops Kettle Corn. This was her third time selling at the event, and due to its size, she had to bring in extra help. Planning and making the kettle corn for the event takes about a week in advance, but she said it’s all worth it for the holiday season.

“Never too early for Christmas. We can skip Halloween and do all that. Let’s put our trees up and go celebrate the season. Cinnamon has been a big hit because one guy came by a while ago, and he said cinnamon? Let’s go home and put the Christmas tree up,” McComb shared.

Besides enjoying kettle corn, families shopped early for the holidays while listening to Christmas music and even had a visit from Santa.

On the south side of town, car enthusiasts gathered for the 14th Annual Toys for Tots Car Show and Toy Drive on Saturday.

Participants could support Toys for Tots by paying a participation fee or bringing in a new unwrapped toy. Many cars, trucks, and motorcycles were on display as families walked around and enjoyed live music and vendors. Barbara Gogue said she’s been participating in car shows for years, but her favorite are the ones where you can help out your community.

“It’s with the Marine Corps. It’s Toys for Tots, and it helps the kids that don’t have any toys. It’s a good cause, and that’s mainly why we brought two cars here,” Gogue said. I’ve seen a lot of people bring little bicycles and stuff, and it gets your heart. It’s awesome.”

She added that her favorite part is seeing people of all ages come together to enjoy the show. As for the toys, they will be distributed to kids right here in the Big Country.