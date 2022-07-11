ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – All American Pet Photo Day hit the Big Country Homepage newsroom – complete with the cutest pet photos from our staff!

Mia, dog of Kayleigh, KTAB Meteorologist

Bathtub, cat of Mercedez, KTAB Anchor_ Reporter

Max, dog of Joni, KTAB Anchor

Mika, dog of Erica, BCH Manager

Arya, cat of Adam, KTAB Newscast Producer

Dog of Tori, KTAB Newscast Producer

Chloe, dog of Karley, BCH Producer_ Reporter

Lovely, dog of Annabelle, BCH Reporter

Twix, dog of Noah, BCH Reporter

Emily, dog of Maxine, KTAB Anchor

Ser Jamie, cat of Adam, KTAB Newscast Producer

According to National Day Calendar, the day encourages pet parents to share their favorite pictures of their furry friends every July 11. The origins of this day are unknown at this time.

In this West Texas heat, be sure to keep your pet in mind when they are outside. Place the back of your hand on the sidewalk or road. If it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for them.