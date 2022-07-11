ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – All American Pet Photo Day hit the Big Country Homepage newsroom – complete with the cutest pet photos from our staff!
According to National Day Calendar, the day encourages pet parents to share their favorite pictures of their furry friends every July 11. The origins of this day are unknown at this time.
In this West Texas heat, be sure to keep your pet in mind when they are outside. Place the back of your hand on the sidewalk or road. If it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for them.