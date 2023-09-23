ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – When visiting the zoo, guests typically see lions and giraffes, but on Saturday, people gathered from all around the Big Country to meet Bluey, a cartoon character known for her silly adventures.

Visitors spent the morning enjoying breakfast with an exclusive Bluey meet and greet. Afterward, more guests lined up to meet the TV character and take pictures. Families also enjoyed book readings, yard games, a bounce house, and exploring the zoo. The All Kind Animal Initiative brought adoptable dogs for visitors to mingle with, three of whom found their forever homes.

Abilene Zoo Marketing Supervisor Catherine Brown shared that the zoo is always searching for fun events to bring to the Big Country, bringing smiles to those who attend.

“We have so many Bluey fans all over the Big Country. We have been filled today with so many adorable kids that were excited to come here and meet her. I have seen more children laughing and smiling today and it’s been amazing,” Brown expressed.

The next big event for the Abilene Zoo will be Boo at the Zoo, starting October 14.