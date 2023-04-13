ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The annual car walk kicked off in downtown Abilene today, benefiting the Center for Contemporary Arts. Every month, the center hosts an art walk, but once a year, the car walk makes its way downtown, usually filling the streets.

Last year, there were around 2,000 visitors at this event, and staff told KTAB/KRBC that the plan has been to break those numbers this year.

There were cars lining the streets, and visitors were able to vote on which car they thought was the best. There was a local band, along with local vendors and booths also at this event.