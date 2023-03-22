CARBON, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – It’s been one year since the Eastland Complex fire burned more than 55,000 acres of Eastland County land, and one Carbon family is finally getting their home on their land.

In Carbon, the community rallied together to help one another during and after the destruction. The Jackson family lost their home amid the destruction and have been living in a mobile home since.

The family told BCH it was only just recently that Oncor Electric offered to raise the lines along a path to their land so that the home could be moved in.

Clinton Eaton with Eaton House Moving, based in Carbon, offered to move the Jackson family’s home free of charge.

“I feel like we have a new lease on life,” Mary Jackson said as her home was set.

The Eastland Complex fire began on St. Patrick’s Day in 2022. It started as multiple smaller fires in and around the Eastland area, and those fires quickly grew to what is now known as the complex.