ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – United States Army Veteran Earnest McCloud was laid to rest Friday, March 31 at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery.

McCloud was a recipient of the Purple Heart Medal with three Oak Clusters, the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, and the Vietnam Campaign Medal.

Although he did not have any known next of kin, servicemen and women, and members of the community came out to honor McCloud for his service.