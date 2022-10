GALLERY: Cooper High kicks off homecoming day with pep rally full of mums and fun

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cooper High School kicked off homecoming weekend with a pep rally Friday morning. KTAB/KRBC got these great shots of fun.

Cooper High’s homecoming game is Friday, October 14 at 7:00 p.m. at Shotwell Stadium. Our Cooper Cougars will be playing against the Palo Duro Dons. Good luck Cougars!