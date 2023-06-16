ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Rescue the Animal, SPCA, sponsored the annual dachshund races and rescue pet contest at the Nelson Festival Garden on Thursday evening.

The event has run for approximately 15 years. More than 145 dachshunds registered for the race, which is double the number from last year.

Prior to the races, a rescue pet contest was held for any breed of dog that has been rescued. Trophies were given out to dogs in multiple categories including, oldest dog, smallest dog, best costume, owner and dog look-a-like, and even, Mr. and Miss Homecoming Queen.

The event hosted vendors selling everything from pet grooming services to custom-made dog bowls.