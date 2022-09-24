ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The first Abilene Pride Parade and festival took place Saturday afternoon with many booths, hundreds of attendees and a few protestors.

People crowed the streets dressed in all colors of the rainbow to cheer on the parade. Afterwards, they went to the festival to see drag queen performances, purchase items from local shops and embrace their identities.

Shortly after people arrived at the festival, a group came out to protest using signs that said “The wages of sin is death” and using megaphones to make their voices heard. While the protest was only verbal, police had set up a perimeter to ensure the safety of attendees.