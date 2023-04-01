ABILENE, Texas (BIGCOUNTRYHOMEPAGE) – Sing Song has kicked off in the new Moody Coliseum, carrying on the tradition and legacy that began in 1957. Fraternities, sororities, class acts, hosts and dancers performed on the Bob Hunter Sing Song stage, named in honor of Sing Song founder Bob Hunter who passed away in February.

Each year, groups make creative props, costumes, choreography and sing acapella with a twist on popular songs. Some of the themes this year was Top Gun, VeggieTales, news anchors, toy soldiers, weather, crayons, bowling and more. At the end of each performance, various awards are given to an act in each category (Women’s, Men’s and Class) and the overall winners will be announced at the last performance on Saturday. Here are the winners from Friday night:

Set and Prop

Women: GATA

Men: Frater Sodalis

Class: Seniors

Costumes:

Women: GATA

Men: Frater Sodalis

Class: Freshman Purple

Take a look at some of the performances from Friday night below: