STEPHENS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Firefigthers are battling a grass fire outside of Breckenridge Saturday night.

The fire is currently burning south of the Breckenridge Country Club off FM 2231 near FM 3418.

Information is limited, but multiple fire departments have been fighting the fire since sometime before 6:30 p.m.

Early reports indicate natural gas lines could be involved in this fire, though that has not been confirmed by officials.

No known injuries have been reported in connection to this fire and it appears no homes or other structures are involved at this time.









