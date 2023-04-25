SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Storm chances were predicted Tuesday afternoon, and even expected to worsen come Wednesday. In Sweetwater, residents were greeted not so gently by hail a little bigger than the size of a golf ball.

Take a look at these photos some viewers sent in!

The following Big Country counties are under severe thunderstorm watches: Brown, Callahan, Coke, Fisher, Haskell, Jones, Nolan, Runnels, Shackleford, Stonewall, Taylor, and Throckmorton. Nolan and Taylor counties are also under severe thunderstorm warnings.

