HAWLEY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – After a hurricane-force storm whipped through West Texas last week, Hawley was caught in the storm’s crosshairs. Now, Hawley ISD is working on repairs and replacements, hoping to get the schools ready before class returns for the fall semester.

In a couple of Facebook posts from Hawley ISD’s Superintendent Dr. Cassidy McBrayer, she said dealing with damage to this degree is a career first.

“I’ve dealt with water damaged ceiling tiles in schools my entire career, but I’ve never seen so many displaced, chipped, and cracked from the change in air pressure in the building,” Dr. McBrayer said in the post.

Dr. McBrayer said she estimated about 75% of Hawley ISD’s classrooms had water damage.

Repairs and replacements needed include ceiling tiles, both gym floors, and extensive roof repairs.

Luckily, Dr. McBrayer said she hasn’t been alone in sifting through the damage. Target Solutions, a commercial restoration and roofing company, already has bodies out at Hawley ISD to dry out the water damages, replace floors, put up drywall, and more.

While school is still scheduled to commence on Tuesday, August 15 as scheduled, Dr. McBrayer said the school may not be 100% finished by that time. Either way, the students will have a place to learn.