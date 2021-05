ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Heavy rain in the Big Country has caused several floods across the area. Do you have pictures of flooding? Send it our way at mmercado@ktab.tv

UNDERPASS OF MOCKINGBIRD Maria Valenzuela

WARWICK APARTMENTS

Candi Carnes

CLACK MIDDLE SCHOOL

Ramona Johnson

CLYDE TEXAS

Sherry Wheeler

CLYDE TEXAS

Stephanie Hubbs

COBB PARK CATCLAW CREEK

Sherry Kimmey

FM 126 MERKEL

Jodi Riggan

GLENDALE DR

Sue Martinez

HAMLIN TEXAS

Jose Hernandez

MEANDER ST

Jaqualynn Bullard

N 12 AMBLER

Kay Mcgough

OAK ST

Frank Moreno

POTOSI TEXAS

Kimberly Klostermann

S 3RD PIONEER

Dr Connie

S PIONEER

Katie Steele

Tasha Kidd Rivera

SNYDER TEXAS

ARMANDO MONCIBAIS

SOUTH 20

Robert Roadcap

Robert Roadcap

ELMWOOD ST

Robert Roadcap

HAMBY TEXAS

Casey Antilley

EASTLAND

Victoria Edwards

AMBLER AVE

Micah McCarty