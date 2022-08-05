DESDEMONA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A fire, dubbed the High Point Fire by the Texas A&M Forest Service, has burned more than 100 acres of Eastland County land just outside of Desdemona. It’s believed to have started accidentally by an individual grinding a tree stump.

Sheriff Jason Weger with the Eastland County Sheriff’s Office told KTAB/KRBC no structures or homes were burned.

The fire began around 4:00 p.m. Friday, about five miles outside of Desdemona, between County Road 509 and Highway 16.

Eastland County Sheriff’s Office: High Point fire burns 100+ acres of Eastland County land (Aug. 05, 2022)

The Eastland County Sheriff’s Office was urging area residents to prepare to evacuate.

As of 7:00 p.m., the Texas A&M Forest Service reported the High Point Fire to be 100 acres in size and 50% contained.

Sheriff Weger reported forward progression of the fire was successfully stopped. Now fire crews are working to reduce and extinguish the fire.