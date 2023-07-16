BRECKENRIDGE, Texas (BIGCOUNTRYHOMEPAGE) – 20 high school teams from across the country stopped in Breckenridge Sunday afternoon on their 925-mile journey from Texas Motor Speedway all the way to Palmdale, California. These teams spent a whole year to get to this moment, raising money to get the funds necessary to plan, build and test their unique car powered by solar power.

Dr. Lehman Marks, Event Coordinator of the 30th anniversary Solar Car Challenge, said even though the teams come from across the country, they realized there’s more than just getting a trophy.

“I like that because you’ve got a combination of people who get together, and even though they start off the race as individual teams, by the time they finally get to Palmdale, they realize that they’re all really the same people and that they all want the same thing and they’re all winners because they’ve taken on this challenge,” said Marks.

Over the years, the event has seen many technological improvements, from battery efficiency to better solar panels, but one thing that has stayed the same is the level of enthusiasm from the competitors, who use this event as a stepping stone for their future.

This event also breaking barriers, and Marks added that diversity shines through this event. Among competitors, the gender split is 52 percent boys and 48 percent women, even the racial diversity with 35 percent white, 19 percent black, 28 percent Hispanic, 12 percent Asian, and six percent Native American.

Competitors are learning to be a good sport by helping out fellow competitors if they see they are facing issues with their cars.

On Friday night, July 14, former competitors came to speak to this new generation of competitors showing how far they have gotten since they competed, working in engineering, software, aeronautics, and hospitals as doctors.

James Walker, the design lead for Burning Daylight out of Watertown High School in Watertown, Wisconsin, shared that the skills go beyond just engineering too.

“We have a marketing team, a design team, an electrical team. I don’t think anyone in any position couldn’t benefit from it,” Walker explained.

After taking off from Breckenridge Sunday afternoon, the teams continued west towards Synder, where they can rest up and eat before continuing their journey.