ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The All Kind Animal Initiative teamed up with Abilene State Park for an event that allowed people to hike with a furry friend looking for a forever home.

Many people from the surrounding area met up Saturday morning to go on a hike with 15 homeless dogs. Being able to enjoy the great outdoors was one thing, but finding these animals a forever home was the goal in mind, according to Brett Silverman, volunteer program coordinator for All Kind Animal Initiative.

“A lot of people don’t realize but we have over 300 animals in our care just in our city shelter, which is extremely overpopulation for what we can actually handle. These events are extremely important for getting dogs out and finding their forever homes,” Silverman explained.

Two of the dogs on the hike, Iris and Drake, are going to their forever homes. Their hikers fell in love with them and immediately went to the initiative to adopt them.

The Abilene State Park and the All Kind Animal Initiative plan to join forces to have another hike with even more animals. Take a look below to see a glimpse of the hike: