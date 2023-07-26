MERKEL, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – West Texas Wildlife Preserve in Merkel is now home to two hippopotamuses in their 50s, where they’ve come for retirement. But did you know these hippos go through 200 pounds of food every day?

Meet Cindy and Pippo, the 54 and 57-year-old hippos from Puerto Rico.

The folks at West Texas Wildlife Preserve told BCH Cindy and Pippo eat through roughly 200 pounds of produce, hay, and grain per day. That’s on top of the other animals, many endangered, the preserve cares for.

“Between birds and large animals, we have just over 1,000 animals… We have a large grocery bill,” said Marcus Hemker with West Texas Wildlife Preserve.

To help with the cost of operation, plus the building of a shelter to help its hippos and rhinos get away from Inclement weather, the preserve is putting its first ever “Black Tie White Rhino Gala” in September.

With a fundraising goal of $20,000, Hemker shared that the money will do good, “We are hoping to raise funds to continue to give these guys a heck of a retirement.”

That $20,000 goal would also help the preserve continue to breed endangered animals and sustain the population with Guardians of Conservation.

The barn for the rhinos and hippos has already begun to be erected. When BCH visited Wednesday morning, several men were out working. Hemker said he has a deadline to have the barn finished and usable by October.

The Black Tie White Rhino Gala will be put on at 201 Mesquite in Abilene from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 16. West Texas Wildlife Preserve promised music by Caleb Sutton and entertainment from comedian Jason Douglas. Tickets to the gala start out at $125.

“We want them (the community) to be a part of giving them a good home and the quality of life they deserve,” Hemker added.