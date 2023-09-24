ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In a display of unity and resilience, approximately 500 people from all walks of life participated in Abilene’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

There was a diverse crowd spanning generations, all united by the shared experience of caring for a loved one with the disease. Susan Greenway with Interim Healthcare Hospice shared that they work with Alzheimer’s patients. She and her team dressed in purple and as ninja turtles, stating that they are ninjas fighting for a cure.

“My father-in-law had Alzheimer’s, so I dealt with it first hand and watched it from the forgetfulness up to the behaviors up to where they no longer recognized their loved ones anymore, which is very difficult. But organizations like the Alzheimer’s organization is great because they support those families,” Greenway shared.

Abilene’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s is one of more than 600 walks held in communities nationwide. This year, more than $120,000 was raised to help patients and families in Abilene.