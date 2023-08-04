TUSCOLA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Jim Ned ISD Superintendent Dr. Glen Teal said the district is ready to open the doors and welcome students to the new intermediate school.

“This has been four years in the making. We took this campus idea to our Jim Ned community four years ago in the form of the 2020 bond,” said Teal.

He added the bond of 34 million dollars was approved by Tuscola voters during the November 2020 election. This fund was utilized for constructing intermediate schools with the aim of reducing overcrowding at the elementary and middle schools.

“Here we are in 2023. We landed on our campus finally. So, this intermediate campus will serve fourth, fifth, and sixth-grade students. We will have about 370 students to start with, but with the building capacity of 600,” added Teal.

The campus will be ready on August 16 to welcome students on the first day of school, but Teal said due to supply chain issues, the school costs a little bit more than anticipated.

“This particular building was projected to cost 15.5 million dollars, but with all the cost escalations, it’s going to end up being somewhere between 20 and 21 million dollars,” expressed Teal.

Teal added that this has alleviated space at the two elementary schools and at the middle school to provide more one-on-one instruction, as well as provide learning materials for the right age group.

“In 2019, we had a growth spike in enrollment to a tune of almost ten percent, and that put us in planning mode to accommodate that growth, and this campus is a result of that,” Teal explained.

Jim Ned Intermediate Principal Che’ Corbin said her favorite part of the campus is all the community spaces for students to use.

“The spaces within the building are very collaborative. That was intentional on the districts part. You saw some of our interactive whiteboard spaces and how some of our pods are set up. We’re excited to share that with students and teach students how to be collaborative with other students and teachers,” said Corbin.

Corbin shared that teachers have been hard at work setting up their classrooms and getting ready to welcome the new class.

“To hear the teachers in the hallway, to see them making the classroom their own and really seeing this family come together, it’s been really exciting,” said Corbin.

The district plans to introduce elective courses to sixth-graders that are typically offered in middle school.

“We’re excited to offer them some elective courses, including some art, band, and a performing art class. That’s going to be new this year. We have the ability to offer our fourth and fifth-grade students some technology courses,” added Corbin.

Teal said the campus also includes new safety amenities to keep students and staff safe, ready to serve the area for decades to come.