ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The classic story of Ebenezer Scrooge and the spirits of Christmas was brought to life in KACU’s live recording of ‘A Christmas Carol’ at the Paramount Theatre.

From the voices, sound effects and even commercials, every part of this recording was performed live in front of hundreds of people. This holiday special is the first KACU has recorded live since the production of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ in 2019.

KACU-FM is a public radio station and NPR affiliate based out of Abilene Christian University. It’s live play will be aired on Christmas Eve, although the time has not been set yet. Check KACU’s website later on to see what time this special will air on 89.5 FM.