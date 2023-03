ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Welcome home, Dyess’ 317th Airlift Wing Airmen!

Loved ones of the deployed members from Dyess Air Force Base’s 39th Airlift Squadron welcomed the service members back with open arms and creative signs.

Images below provided by Dyess Air Force Base:

Dyess AFB said this squadron just returned from a deployment to United States Central Command in the Middle East, supporting rapid global mobility.