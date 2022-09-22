Many students, faculty, friends and alumni gathered to create a picture forming the number 100. (McMurry University)

ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – To kick off McMurry University’s centennial year, McMurry held a celebration full of fun for the community and students of the past, present and future Thursday afternoon.

Throughout the celebration, there was music, games, tacos and ceremonies for the centennial flag and an official ribbon cutting.

Many students, faculty, friends and alumni gathered to create a picture forming the number 100. (Courtesy of McMurry University)

In September of 1923, McMurry first opened it’s doors to students in affiliation with the Methodist Institution, now known as The United Methodist Church.

McMurry was founded by James Winfred Hunt in, after his former college, Stamford College, closed. From a student population of 191, that number grew to 1,142 in the fall of 2021.

In response to the NCAA denying the use of McMurry’s original mascot (The Kaw Indians) in 2006, the university decided to not have a mascot for many years. In 2011, the university made the decision to become the McMurry War Hawks.