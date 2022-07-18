ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As a fire burned in the far south area of Abilene, another was started on Highway 36 and Potosi Road.

This fire began around 3:00 p.m., south of the airport. The first on scene happened to be one of our Taylor County commissioners precincts, who sent out a digging machine. The machine was used to dig around the fire, much like a moat, to keep the blaze from spreading.

Crews with the Eula Volunteer Fire Department responded and were successful in putting out the fire. As of the latest update around 5:00 p.m., crews were monitoring hot spots.

Officials told KTAB/KRBC residents in the area can expect some smoke from hot spots over the next week.