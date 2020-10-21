Gallery: Mug-less Harry Potter pop-up bar in Houston for Christmas

HOUSTON (CW39) — Harry Potter Fans, a spell has been cast on H-Town! The same team that brought you Houston’s First Christmas Pop-Up Bar, Santa’s Tavern, is bringing The Muggle-less Bar. Interior Designer Asha Halloway and her team have created this Instagram-worthy experience for all the Harry Potter fanatics.

The Muggle-less Bar is open now until Nov. 8 at 711 Main Street. It offers magical eats and potent potions, wall-to-ceiling decor, a rotating food menu, photo-op stations for selfies from the Hogwarts Express Platform, Gryffindor, Slytherin, HufflePuff and RavenClaw, the infamous Qudditch field and Forbidden Forest!

Face masks will be required at the bar, which will be provided free of charge if needed, and wellness checks will be conducted upon entry, including a temperature check.

Tickets for the Harry Potter magical experience will be sold in two-hour time slots — Monday thru Wednesday; 5pm-12am, Thursday-Friday; 4pm – 1:30am, Saturday 11am – 2am and Sunday 11am – 12am.

Please remember to not drink and drive — drink responsibly.