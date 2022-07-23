EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Oak Grove fire burning in Eastland was contained just after 7:00 p.m., according to officials.
This fire began around noon Saturday, along County Roads 328 and 165, just northeast of the city.
Just before 5:00 p.m., Sheriff Jason Weger with the Eastland County Sheriff’s Office said the fire was contained and under control. He also said firefighters would be out there for a while mopping up.
Images provided by the Eastland Fire Department:
As of 7:00 p.m., the Texas A&M Forest Service reported 62 acres were burned in Eastland, and the fire was 85% contained.
A cause of fire has not been determined.