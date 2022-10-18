ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Paramount Abilene will soon have an all new, comfier look to it. Installation began Tuesday for its new seats.

The Paramount Theatre in Downtown Abilene has been talking about making a few modern changes for quite some time.

These new seats are designed to be wider and more comfortable, but will still maintain as much ‘historical accuracy’ as possible.

New seats haven’t been put in the Paramount in nearly 70 years. Today, some of the Paramount’s original seats – since its opening in 1930 – can still be used in the balcony area.

“There is something exceptionally powerful about making a change that is going to out live you… They’re [the new chairs] supposed to last 50, 60, 70 years. I’m not going to live another 70 years. That would be 120 years old, I don’t see me getting there. So the fact that those chairs are going to be seated long after I’m passed away… It’s really moving, I mean that’s legacy and it’s for the future of Abilene,” George Levesque, Executive Director for the Paramount Theatre, said in excitement.

The project is expected to take two weeks to complete, and Levesque said he hopes that those seats will be available for its Halloween showing of Alfred Hitchcock’s classic, Psycho.