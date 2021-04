(SWEETWATER, TX) – A natural disaster devastated the town of Sweetwater 30 years ago.

A tornado touched down around 7:30 a.m. on April 19, 1986, affecting nearly 2,000 residents.

Long-time resident Ricky Gumm shared his photo collection from that fateful day which includes newspaper clippings and first-hand perspectives on the damage.

All pictures included in this gallery have been provided by Mr. Gumm.